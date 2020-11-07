Primary runoff finally arrives on Tuesday

After delays due to the Coronavirus, the two main political parties in Texas will finalize their November ballot as the party primary runoff election takes place on July 14.

Early voting for the postponed primaries came to an end last Friday where by noon 500 had cast their ballots early. Ginger Wall, county elections administrator, said voters will practice social distancing as the machines are set up accordingly. Each voter gets a one-use stylus and sneeze guards have been installed between machines.

While Montague County as of Friday was exempt from mandated mask wearing, voters are certainly welcome to wear a mask said Wall.

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at four locations in the county: Montague Courthouse Annex Community Room, Bible Baptist Church in Bowie, H.J. Justin Community Center in Nocona and Saint Jo Civic Center.

Montague County operates under a county-wide voting system, which means citizens may cast ballots at any of the four locations, not just their specific community.

