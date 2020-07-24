May 8, 1963 – July 20, 2020

FORT WORTH – Shelley “Cozette” Vinyard, 57, Fort Worth, TX died July 20, 2020.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m. July 24 in the chapel of the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Dr. Tony Rogers officiating. The burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on July 23 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Vinyard was born May 8, 1963 in Levelland to Bob and Elsie (Conner) Vinyard. She worked as a firefighter and paramedic in Little Elm, TX, and as a Care Flight paramedic. Vinyard currently was employed at Cook Children’s Hospital as an orthopedic technician and an emergency room paramedic. She married Corey Barker on Nov. 17, 2006 in Seattle, WA.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Elsie Vinyard and grandmother, Mildred Huff.

Vinyard is survived by her husband, Corey Barker, Fort Worth; father, Bob Vinyard, Bowie; sisters, Tracy Pettyjohn, Fort Worth, and Chantel Housour, Bowie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.