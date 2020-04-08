May 10, 1936 – August 1, 2020

WHITTNEY – Bert Ciscero Fugitt, 84, Whitney, TX, died Aug. 1, 2020 in Waco, TX.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on August 5 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. The burial will follow at Smyrna Cemetery, near Sunset. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 4 at the White Family Funeral Home.

Fugitt was born May 10, 1936 in Whitney to Edgar and Daisy (Cheek) Fugitt. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1955-1961. He worked as welder and a truck driver when he was younger.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Daisy Fugitt, son, Gary Fugitt and daughter, Susan Fugitt.

Fugitt is survived by his children, Judy Payne, Albert Fugitt, Robert Fugitt and Jolene Fugitt; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.