BISD to adopt budget, tax rate on Monday

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie Independent School District Trustees will conduct a budget hearing during a 7 a.m. called meeting on Aug. 31.

Adoption of the 2020-21 budget and the 2020 tax rate also will be considered, along with budget amendments for the present fiscal year.

The board met this past week to hear new budget figures based on their requests for different salary options offered by trustees at a prior workshop.

Paula Peterson, chief financial officer, said at this time the budget proposal is a balanced document and with no significant changes she anticipates it will remain in that form when offered on Monday.

In salary options the board asked for calculations on a pay increase that would pay teachers $1,000 above state base, paraprofessionals $500 above based and all non-step personnel would receive a three percent raise. There also would be various adjustments made for maintenance, transportation, food service and custodial.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.