Census response rate stills needs to increase

Gulf Coast Businesses in the Path of Hurricane Laura As Hurricane Laura impacts the Gulf Coast, emergency officials are paying close attention to the growing share (29 percent) of the U.S. population in the nation’s 255 coastline counties. Nearly two million people live in the coastline counties within the cone of uncertainty of Hurricane Laura as of today. These residents will need assistance before, during, and after the hurricane hits and demographic, socioeconomic, and housing data from the U.S. Census Bureau can be an invaluable resource to emergency managers to ensure that residents’ needs are met.

More than 80 Percent of Households Have Been Counted in the 2020 Census The U.S. Census Bureau began to release daily 2020 Census housing unit completion rates including the 2020 Census self-response rate and Nonresponse Followup completion rate. 80.1% of housing units have been accounted for in the 2020 Census as of today, with 15.4% counted by census takers and other field data collection operations, and 64.7% of housing units responding online, by phone, or by mail. Census Takers in Your Neighborhood Census takers will wear masks and follow local public health guidelines when they visit your home. All census takers complete a virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing and other health and safety protocols before beginning their work in neighborhoods.