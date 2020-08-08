County commissioners meet on Monday

Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. on Aug. 10.

Court members are expected to review tax rate options, conduct a budget workshop and set a public hearing for the budget.

Commissioners have not seen much budget debate or major requests from elected or department heads. Anticipating a tight budget year due to lower values driven by declining mineral values, along with the accompanying economic impacts of the energy decline and COVID-19 they are expected to consider some possibly significant cuts or throw out requests as the budget document is finalized.

Kathy Phillips, county tax collector will present the no new revenue and voter approval tax rates for 2020. These are the new terms for the former effective and rollback rates, changes from legislative bills last year. She also will give the court the certification appraised value.

Election judges and alternates for the Nov. 3 election will be approved, along with the 2021 slate of county holidays.

Other topics on Monday’s agenda will include: Veteran’s Service Office report; authorize County Judge Kevin Benton to sign the home-delivered meal grant program resolutions; approve application for Coronavirus relief fund grant; name a private road in precinct four off Starkey Road; sell a pneumatic rubber tire roller from precinct three and consider two replats in Silver Lakes Ranch phase three and seven.