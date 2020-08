The new gym floor in the main gym at Bowie High School got the first of four coats of protective finish Thursday after all the graphics were placed including the new Texas outline with a Jackrabbit and stars for each state championship team. The gym floor was replaced after it was damaged in the May tornado. (Photos by Barbara Green)

The new center spot in the gym features the State of Texas with a fighting Jackrabbit in the center surrounded by stars representing each of the state championship sports teams.