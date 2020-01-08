July Yard of the Month winner named

Bobby Jett, 808 Sessions, was named as the July Bowie News/Beautify Our Bowie Yard of the Month winner. The judges noted the colorful annuals and baskets of color that dot her yard front and back. Bobby and her late husband Leiland, have been known for their beautiful yard for many years. The final contest will be for August with nominations due by Aug. 24. Email them to editor@bowienewsonline.com or call 872-2247. Yards nominated for July were located at: 1011 Lowrie, 305 Gallia, 700 Meadow Lane, 304 Gallia, 1103 Hidalgo and 708 Lee. Repeat nominees welcome each month.

Bobby Jett sets the Yard of the Month sign in her beautiful yard. (News photo by Barbara Green)