Lady Rabbits come back to win in five sets

The Bowie Lady Rabbits had their first tough win of the season on Friday as they traveled to Burkburnett.

The Lady Rabbits came all the way back down two sets to win in a five set thriller as the young team turned the momentum around to win the long match.

The first two sets went the Lady Bulldogs way with both scores of 25-21 as their strong middle blockers controlled the action and really threw Bowie off offensively.

While the Lady Rabbits did not end up winning set two, they did end the set strong.

That was an important thing mentally for the team. With the task to win three straight sets, Bowie would need all the good momentum it could get.

The next two sets the Lady Rabbits did a better job keeping the ball away from Burkburnett’s middle blockers and started to play faster on offense.

Bowie won the next two sets with scores of 25-22 and 25-21 to force a fifth and final set.

Even with all the momentum on the Lady Rabbits side, it was a white-knuckle affair and easily the most competitive set of the match.

It required extra points to get to the winning two-point margin, but Bowie completed the comeback, winning 18-16.

The team will get another crack at state ranked Boyd at 5 p.m. on Aug. 28.

