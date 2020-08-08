MSU moved forward with joining Texas Tech system

At the quarterly meeting Aug. 6, the Midwestern State University Academic and Science Texas Board of Regents authorized Chair Caven Crosnoe and President Suzanne Shipley to execute a memorandum of understanding between MSU and the Texas Tech University System.

Pending authorization by the TTU System and a joint signing of the agreement, the action enables university leadership to begin the process of working with local state legislators to introduce legislation seeking approval for MSU Texas to become a member of the TTU System.

