RRVTA conducts ‘hybrid’ annual meeting

By CINDY ROLLER

The Red River Valley Tourism Association hosted a hybrid annual meeting providing both virtual and in-person attendance for the August gathering at the Gainesville Civic Center on Aug. 5 with social distancing and facemasks worn.

Red River Valley Tourism Association President Nell Ann McBroom, Nocona, presided at the meeting along officers with Treasurer Lilly Palmer, who assisted with Zoom capabilities, and Secretary Cindy Roller, Bowie.

The membership voted to reinstate all the current officers and elected Taylor Steele with Ardmore Main Street as the vice president to fill the vacancy.

