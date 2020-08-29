Ad

RRVTA conducts ‘hybrid’ annual meeting

08/29/2020 COUNTY LIFE 0

Nell Ann McBroom and Destinee Norman presented a program to the meeting discussing how social media can better serve the membership. (Photo by Cindy Roller)

By CINDY ROLLER
The Red River Valley Tourism Association hosted a hybrid annual meeting providing both virtual and in-person attendance for the August gathering at the Gainesville Civic Center on Aug. 5 with social distancing and facemasks worn.
Red River Valley Tourism Association President Nell Ann McBroom, Nocona, presided at the meeting along officers with Treasurer Lilly Palmer, who assisted with Zoom capabilities, and Secretary Cindy Roller, Bowie.
The membership voted to reinstate all the current officers and elected Taylor Steele with Ardmore Main Street as the vice president to fill the vacancy.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes