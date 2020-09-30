Bowie loses to top-ranked Brock 79-0

The Bowie Jackrabbits faced the biggest test in their season hosting top-ranked Brock on Friday.

The Eagles showed why they are considered either the top ranked or second ranked team in 3A depending on the poll, beating the Jackrabbits 79-0 in the opening district game.

Most of the damage came in the second and third quarter with Brock scoring 65 points in the middle two quarters alone.

Bowie had a chance to change the flavor of the game early with the Eagles only leading 7-0. The Jackrabbits offense had the ball inside Brock’s five-yard line, but failed to come away with points.

Once the points started coming from the Eagle’s explosive power running attack, the Jackrabbits hopes of a major upset dwindled away.

Bowie’s running game it depends on for a lot of its offense totaled 46 yards in the game.

One positive from the game was some big catches from receiver Cade Thompson as he caught three passes for 40 yards.

The continued development of the passing game is important for this team so the offense can be less one-dimensional in future games. Besides those positives, the only positive thing to take away from this game is the relief that it is over and probably no opponent will be as good.

Looking forward, the Jackrabbits travel to Pilot Point next. The Bearcats are coming off a district opening win against Peaster 53-30 and feature a two-headed running attack from its quarterback and running back.

Coach Cory Mandrell thinks his team can compete better with Pilot Point. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 2.

To see full stats from the game, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.