Bowie, Saint Jo run at Slidell

The Bowie and Saint Jo cross country teams ran at Slidell on Friday and did well against a mix of teams from different classifications.

Overall, the Bowie girl’s team finished fourth, the boy’s team fifth and the Saint Jo boy’s team finished sixth.

The meet divided the varsity races into two heats to keep the number of runners down. At the end, everyone’s times were compared and placed into standings.

The Lady Rabbits saw Samantha Clark finish 10th overall with a time of 14:14. The top five runners for the Bowie girl’s team also included Jojo Villarreal finishing 22nd, Kaydee Jones finishing 24th, Hannah Craddock finishing 33rd and Desarai Reyes finishing 36th.

Coach Joe Crabb likes the improvements he continues to see from his team, but knows they still have a ways to go before the district meet in a month.

The Jackrabbits had Sid Mayfield finish first on the team in 16th place with a time of 19:34. Other scoring runners included Nathan Rodgers in 21st place, Ignacio Saucedo in 22nd, Andrew Sandoff in 24th and Alex Castro in 25th.

Coach Andy Atkins thought his team ran well overall. His top five almost all finished in the top 10 in their heat, but the next heat was faster overall which pushed the team down in the rankings.

Similar things happened to the Saint Jo boy’s team. Collin Thomas broke away at the end of his heat to win the race, but finished third overall with a time of 18:29. His teammates Kile Thurman, Noble Koelzer, Joshua Vogel and Brice Durham finished 17th, 40th, 46th and 62nd.

Coach Lyndon Cook was pleased as everyone’s times were faster than their previous race. Competing against some bigger schools for the first time, Cook was pleased that his runners seemed to step up to the challenge.

The Bowie teams next run at Brock on Sept. 30. Saint Jo next runs at Prairie Valley on Sept. 30.

To see results from all of the Bowie and Saint Jo high school runners, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.