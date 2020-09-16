Court questions sheriff as he asks to move budget money around to buy vehicle

By BARBARA GREEN

Montague County Commissioners gave approval for the sheriff’s office to move budget money around to help pay for a new vehicle for the K-9 officer, but not before questioning how they could have that much money left with two weeks to go in the fiscal year.

Sheriff Marshall Thomas asked to move funds around to pay for the new Tahoe to replace the present unit which is having significant maintenance problems. A little more than $45,000 was moved around the different line items within the budget to fund the purchase.

Commissioner Bob Langford asked how Thomas was able to squeeze almost $50,000 at this point in the year, questioning if they have “over budgeted.”

