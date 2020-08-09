May 7, 1949 – September 5, 2020

SAINT JO – Dalton Ray Lyons, 71, died on Sept. 5, 2020 in Saint Jo.

Graveside service for Lyons was at 2 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Mountain Park Cemetery in Saint Jo under the direction of Scott Funeral Home.

Born May 7, 1949 in Gainesville to Freddy and Pauline Lyons, Dalton graduated from Saint Jo High School in 1967. He was active in sports and still holds the pole vault record at Saint Jo High with the non-flexible pole. After high school he joined the U.S. Navy.

On Dec. 14, 1973 he married Cindy Dianne Welch, his classmate and friend whom he had know since they were five years old. The couple had three children: Jody, Rusty and Marty. For many years he was an active member of the Saint Jo Riding Club, the Missionary Baptist Church of Saint Jo, as well as part of the Saint Jo Opry. Lyons worked as a driller in the oil field for years and for the last 42 years of his life was ranch foreman for the Field Ranch at Saint Jo. It was his dream job and he loved every minute of it.

He was preceded in death by his parents Freddy and Pauline Lyons and one sibling Kent Lyons.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy, Saint Jo; sons, Rusty Lyons and Jody Lyons both of Saint Jo and daughter, Marty Bugg, Saint Jo; five grandchildren and one great grandaughter, Maggie Jane Harmon.