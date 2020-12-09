Early voting opens Monday for Sept. 29 election

Early voting for the Sept. 29 emergency election for Texas Senate Seat 30 will begin Sept. 14 and run two weeks.

In Montague County there will be four locations for early voting: H.J. Justin Community Room in Nocona, Saint Jo Civic Center, Montague County Courthouse Annex Community Room and Bowie Bible Baptist Church.

Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voters will select a person to fill out the two years remaining on the senate term. Pat Fallon was selected by the State Republican Party to run for the Texas’ 4th Congressional District. The place opened up when former U.S. Rep. John Ratcliff was confirmed as director of national intelligence.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.