Football Roundup

Forestburg vs Saint Jo

The Forestburg Longhorns hosted rival Saint Jo on Friday night in a game that was over by halftime.

For the fourth straight time, the Panthers won in one-sided fashion 58-0 against the Longhorns.

Forestburg knew it would take an almost flawless game to be able to hang with state-ranked Saint Jo. Unfortunately for the Longhorns, mistakes were made early.

Several penalties did not help Forestburg’s cause after it moved into Panther’s territory, turning the ball over on downs in the first drive.

Saint Jo did not take long as big play running back Logan Brawner took the ball 62 yards for a touchdown on the first play.

Mistakes kept coming as the Longhorns fumbled the ball on their next drive, with Brawner recovering the ball. Forestburg got the ball back as Caleb Bradley recovered a mishandled toss two plays later.

Unfortunately for the Longhorns, they could not capitalize and were forced to punt the ball away. A couple of runs are all it took as Brawner scored from 15 yards out to make the score 16-0.

Things continued to go wrong for Forestburg as it turned the ball over again as Saint Jo’s Dylan Brockman recovered a fumble near midfield as the first quarter ended.

The Panthers did not take long to capitalize as Brawner scored on a 35-yard run on the first play of the second quarter to make the score 22-0.

The Longhorns’ offense continued to have trouble holding onto the ball as the team fumbled. Saint Jo’s Jordan Reeves picked up the loose ball and returned it 11 yards for a touchdown to make the score 28-0.

The next two drives for Forestburg were four and outs that were quickly turned into Brawner touchdown runs from 42 and 30 yards to make the score 42-0.

Two more drives from the Longhorns went nowhere and Panther quarterback Cade Stevens completed touchdown passes to Payton Harris and Jase Johnson from 33 and 30 yards to make the final score 58-0.

Coach Mark Stevens had little to complain about as his team stayed unbeaten. With his teams outscoring opponents so far 285-60 in five games this year, Stevens is looking forward to the teams first big challenge this season traveling to Union Hill, a team ranked in the top 10 among most six-man polls.

The Longhorns did not play well overall, though Coach Trey Cumby liked how his team never gave up until the end. After playing several larger teams that challenged Forestburg in every way, Cumby is looking forward to playing this week’s opponent Vernon Northside, a team which is more their size.

Saint Jo travels to Union Hill to play at 7 p.m. and Forestburg travels to Vernon Northside to play at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 2.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians got overpowered at private school Pantego Christian on Friday night after having to reschedule its game against Collinsville due to COVID-19.

The Panthers, playing their first game of the season, beat the Indians 60-0 in a game Nocona would like to forget heading into its bye-week.

Pantego mostly moved the ball on the ground, rushing for 416 yards and six touchdowns. The Indians did have some success on offense throwing the ball some, but three turnovers and trouble running the ball doomed Nocona from scoring any in the game.

With several Panther players college recruits, the talent just overwhelmed the young Indians.

The Indians next host Callisburg for both homecoming and the opening district game at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 9.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears won their third straight game in come from behind fashion again on Friday against Vernon Northside.

The Bears scored with a little more than minute to go to when Kani Grace threw a touchdown pass to Matthew Fatheree to win 29-26 after trailing the Indians all of the second half.

The teams traded two scores in the first and second quarter, but Northside scored once more right before halftime to take the lead 20-15. The Indians added to that lead early in the third quarter to go up 26-15 before Gold-Burg’s defense got its act together to shut down Northside’s offense for the rest of the game.

Even with three wins already equaling the most wins any Gold-Burg team had in 2010s, Coach Joe Helms expects his team to keep growing and getting better. With only two games left until district play, Helms expects his team to matchup well against every opponent left on the schedule.

The Bears host Woodson for homecoming, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 2.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.