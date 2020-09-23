Panthers remain undefeated

By Jordan Neal

The Saint Jo Panthers had a happy homecoming with their win against Campbell on Friday night.

The Panthers won 54-6 in a game that ended two minutes into the second half due to the mercy rule.

Saint Jo got things going right away, taking only two plays before Logan Brawner ran in a touchdown from 19 yards out as the Panthers led 8-0.

The Indians’ first drive went nowhere as they turned the ball over on downs. Saint Jo could not take advantage as a touchdown run got called back because of a penalty. With a fourth and long situation, the Panthers turned the ball over on downs right back.

