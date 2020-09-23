Saint Jo Panthers celebrate homecoming 09/23/2020 SCHOOL NEWS 0 Kassidy Pitman, daughter of Heather and Daniel Hacker and Jeff Pitman was crowned the 2020 Saint Jo High Homecoming Queen last Friday. She is shown with her grandfather Cecil Pitman, Coen Hoover and Jaeden Vogel. (Photo by Jordan Neal) Members of the 2020 homecoming court and their escorts at Saint Jo High School homecoming last weekend. See more photos in the mid-week Bowie News. Homecoming week activities include games like tug-a-war. (Courtesy photo)
