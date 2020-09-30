‘Scarecrow Stroll’ opens C&B; music, fun, food await

One of Bowie’s largest and most popular festivals celebrates its 25th anniversary this year with activities across two days to entertain the entire family.

Fiddlers will play for the top prize, artists will showcase their work, visitors will stroll the merchants and youngsters will play games until their heart’s content.

Chicken and Bread Days celebrates the unique history of Bowie where enterprising young people sold chicken and biscuits to passengers on the trains as the 1900s opened. Also in 1904 Mose Johnson and his wife, Mabel, launched their poultry ranch which at its height was the largest in Bowie and headquartered here. It was that pioneering spirit that helped Bowie grow and develop.

Friday

Festival fun gets underway Friday night with the Scarecrow Stroll as the theme for Sip & Stroll from 5 to 8 p.m. Businesses were invited to create a unique scarecrow just for their business showcasing its operation. Everyone was invited to stuff a scarecrow and help decorate Bowie for visitors.

