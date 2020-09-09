Shopping local pays off; reflected in monthly sales tax receipts

Shopping local during the pandemic is making a difference in the local economy if the state sales tax payments are a good indicator.

Bowie Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Janis Crawley said for the single month sales tax receipts for August was the highest the payment has been since August 2015. She exclaimed this is a “true statement” of what shopping local does for your economy.

The City of Bowie’s net payment for August was $188,009.59, 19.88 percent higher than August of 2019. These receipts include allocations based on sales made in June reported monthly or by quarterly filers.

Crawley said there is no doubt these sales tax revenues are up due to people shopping and keeping their dollars in town.

