Volleyball Roundup

Gold-Burg vs Forestburg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears hosted Forestburg on Friday in a county rematch between the two 1A teams.

The Lady Bears avenged a five-set loss to the Lady Horns from a little more than week ago, winning 3-1.

The first set saw Gold-Burg take control with its serving and consistent hitting. Forestburg could not make up that margin as the set went on. The Lady Bears coasted to the end as they won the first set comfortably 25-18.

The Lady Horns started the second set well with its heavy serving doing damage against Gold-Burg. The Lady Bears came back to tie the set at 15-15 and again 20-20.

With the set up for grabs for either team who executed in the final few points, Gold-Burg pulled away to win 25-22 to go up 2-0.

Forestburg would need to win three sets in a row if it wanted to win the match, but it would only happen if it could win set three.

Unfortunately for the Lady Horns, the start to the set was not good. The Lady Bears won nine of the first 10 points as Forestburg looked like it might go out with a wimper.

After a timeout, the Lady Horns battled back as its consistent big serving and steady play allowed them to tie the set at 15-15 and then 20-20.

Unlike the previous set, it was Forestburg that executed down the stretch, winning the set 25-22 to keep the match alive.

The start of set four was the most competitive of the match as the teams were locked at 10-10 with no big runs from either side.

From there, Gold-Burg got on a nice run and held a five-point 20-15 lead as it looked to win the match now.

The Lady Horns again got some clutch serving to get back into the set, tying the score 20-20.

Just like the previous two sets had shown, whichever executed the best in the final few points would win the set. It was the Lady Bears in set four, winning the set 25-21 and the match 3-1.

The Lady Bears next play at 5 p.m. on Sept. 11 at Wichita Christian. The Lady Horns next play at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 at home against Chico.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians traveled to Paradise on Friday and played a tough five-set match against the Lady Cats.

The Lady Indians came out on top in a match that almost saw them lose 2-1 set advantage.

Nocona lost the first set by the smallest of margins 25-23. The Lady Indians figured some stuff out and won sets two and three by comfortable margins 25-19 and 25-18 to go up 2-1.

The Lady Cats were not just going to lay down for Nocona however. It was another back-and-forth affair that came down to the final few points.

Unfortunately, it was Paradise that pulled out the win by the smallest margin 25-23 to force a fifth set.

Neither team could pull ahead by much as each point won took a concentrated effort. As the match neared its conclusion, the Lady Indians pulled ahead slightly and had the chance to win the match. Nocona executed winning the set by the narrowest of margins 15-13.

Averee Kleinhans led the team with 23 kills and four aces. Sydni Messer led the team with 17 assists while Karlee Brown had four blocks.

Nocona travels to City View to play at 11 a.m. on Sept. 12 in its second district game.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers hosted Savoy on Friday night in a match they dominated from start to finish.

The Lady Panthers not only won in straight sets, but never let the Lady Cardinals score double-digits in any of the sets winning 25-7, 25-4 and 25-6.

It was a serve fest for Saint Jo that led to a fast match. Kaitline Harris led the team with 10 aces and seven assists. Jackie Hannah had nine aces, Hannah Reyling had seven and Kayden Skidmore had two to go along with her team high six kills.

The Lady Panthers host Alvord at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 11.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs hosted Graford on Friday in a match they did not play their best.

The Lady Bulldogs lost in straight sets to the Lady Rabbits.

What was frustrating was each set was winnable with close scores of 25-22, 25-22 and 26-24.

Emily Carpenter led the team with 10 kills, 10 assists and two aces. Molly Gilleland added eight kills and Karagan Ritchie had one block.

With district play starting up soon, hopefully Prairie Valley has put matches like this behind it. The Lady Bulldogs next host Wichita Christian at 11 a.m. on Sept. 12.

