Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians won at City View on Saturday to stay undefeated in district play.

The Lady Indians won in straight sets 3-0. The Lady Mustangs were able to hang around in sets two and three, but Nocona was able to close those sets well, with set scores of 25-16, 25-23 and 25-21.

Coach Tanya Samples said she feels like her team is getting better with every match the team plays

She has the team only focusing on its next match and nothing more this early into district play.

The Lady Indians next district match will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 19 at home against Breckenridge

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers hosted Alvord on Friday in a frustrating match that had some good and some bad.

The Lady Bulldogs won in four sets 3-1 as the Lady Panthers were up and down.

The first and third sets Saint Jo struggled to compete with Alvord and beat itself more than anything. The Lady Bulldogs won those sets 25-13 and 25-17.

The second set saw the Lady Panthers take control from the beginning with their consistent serves and consistent attacking during the set. Alvord did comeback to tie the set at 15-15, but Saint Jo closed the set well winning 10 of the next 14 points to win 25-19.

The fourth set was the most competitive set of the match as neither team could mount much of a lead.

The Lady Panther’s 19-16 lead late in the set was the biggest margin they ever got, but the Lady Bulldogs came back to tie the score at 20-20.

In the end it was Alvord that executed down the stretch to win 25-22, winning the match 3-1.

Saint Jo next hosts Poolville at 5 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost a five-set heartbreaker to Wichita Christian at home on Saturday.

The Lady Bulldogs lost by the narrowest margins in the fifth set 15-13 after scraping and clawing its way to win set four 25-23. Prairie Valley found itself behind 2-1 after losing sets one and three by one-sided margins 25-17 and 25-16, but winning set two in extra points 27-25.

Veronica Gutierrez led the team with 15 kills and Hailey Winkler led the team with 37 digs. Emily Carpenter finished with double-digit kills as well with 10.

Prairie Valley next plays at Harrold at 10 a.m. on Sept. 19.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears played at Wichita Christian on Friday night in a match they were overwhelmed physically.

The Lady Stars won in straight sets by scores of 25-12, 25-13 and 25-11.

The Lady Bears showed heart, but the tall and experienced team from Wichita Christian never let Gold-Burg into the match.

The Lady Bears next travel to Electra to play at 10 a.m. on Sept. 19.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns hosted Chico on Friday, losing in straight sets to the Lady Dragons.

Chico won with set scores of 25-13, 25-16 and 25-11.

Keeleigh Burnam and Faith Moore each led the team with two kills apiece. Rebeca Sanchez led the team with eight digs and Katie Willett had five assists. Bailey Payne and Kendal Cross led the team with three service aces.

The Lady Horns next play 2A power Lindsay at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 18.

