Area tax statements sent out

Montague County taxpayers began receiving their 2020 tax statements this past week and will have until Jan. 31 to pay their various taxes before any delinquent fees are added.

More than 200,000 tax parcels were be mailed out by the Montague County Tax Appraisal District and the Montague County Tax Assessor. Both office directors say after a hectic 2019 where they dealt with provider software issues that caused delays and legislative changes that added new tasks, both say 2020 has gone surprisingly smooth.

