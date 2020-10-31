Bowie loses to Peaster in bi-district

The Bowie Lady Rabbits season came to an end on Thursday night in their bi-district playoff game against Peaster.

The state-ranked Lady Greyhounds won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Rabbits, who came in as underdogs.

The young Bowie team had a bad case of nerves to start the match. The first set never got going for the Lady Rabbits, as Peaster’s front line and serving left Bowie constantly on the defensive. The Lady Greyhounds won the set easily 25-13.

The Lady Rabbits started the second set off on a better note. They trailed only 8-7 after 15 points and were playing Peaster point-to-point.

The Lady Greyhounds got on another streak to up their lead to 15-10 and then 19-11. Bowie fought back to cut the lead to 23-17, but no miracle comeback would save the second set for the Lady Rabbits. Peaster won the set 25-17 to go up 2-0.

Many teams have broken down facing match set in a playoff game. With the thought of the season coming to an end looking more and more certain, especially with the other team holding a two-set lead, emotions can start to leak out during this time.

There would be none of that from Bowie. The third set was saw some of the best extended sequences from the Lady Rabbits all season.

Bowie played point-to-point with the Lady Greyhounds for almost the entire third set.

The teams were tied at 10-10, 15-15, with Peaster leading only 21-19 as the set neared its conclusion.

Long rallies and miracle saves came from both teams all set, but the ball bounced the way of the Lady Greyhounds more often as that small lead grew. Peaster finished the set strong, winning with the score 25-21 to win the match 3-0.

