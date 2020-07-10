Bowie, Nocona teams run at Brock last week

The Bowie and Nocona cross country teams ran at Brock on Sept. 30 as the teams push to get better with the district meet less than a month away.

The boy’s teams ran in the same heat with the Jackrabbits coming out ahead of the Indians, finishing first and second.

The girl’s teams ran in different heats, with the Lady Indians winning their heat and the Lady Rabbits finishing third. Besides the different heats, the course was a little longer than regulation and was a challenge for all the runners.

The Bowie boy’s were led by Nathan Rogers, who finished fourth with a time of 20:05. The Jackrabbits had five runners finish in the top nine, with Ignacio Saucedo, Sid Mayfield, Andrew Sandoff and Alex Castro finishing fifth, sixth, seventh and ninth.

Coach Andy Atkins thought his team ran great overall, with the win giving his runners a big confidence boost.

The Nocona boys were led by Hank Ulbig, who finished second with a time of 19:44. Ivan Hernandez and Frank Espinoza joined him in the top 10 finishing eighth and 10. The top five runners for the Indians were rounded out with Alex Stephens and Noe Estrada not far behind finishing 13th and 14th.

Coach Colby Schniederjan has some runners out at the moment, but was proud of ones who did compete and stepped up.

The Lady Indians were led by Allie Brown, who won her heat with a time of 14:43. The top five finished among the top nine as Kylie Rose finished fourth, Jayce Rose finished sixth, Raylee Sparkman finished seventh and Madilyn Ferguson finished ninth.

Coach Kyle Spitzer was pleased with the win, but is still waiting on a meet where everyone runs their best race.

Running in another heat the Lady Rabbits were led by Samantha Clarke, who finished sixth overall with a time of 16:30. Jojo Villarreal finished 11th, Kaydee Jones finished 13th, Deasarai Reyes finished 18th and Hannah Craddock finished 20th to round out the team’s top five finishers. Coach Joe Crabb thought his team ran well at the tough course.

The Bowie boy’s team next runs at Seymour on Oct. 7 while the girl’s team will run at Stephenville. The Nocona teams next run at Holliday on Oct. 16.

To see results for all of the high school runners, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.