Bowie wins final district match

The Bowie Lady Rabbits traveled to and won at Breckenridge on Friday in the final district match of the season.

The Lady Rabbits won in straight sets again the Lady Buckaroos with the set scores being 25-22, 25-18 and 25-15.

Taygon Jones led the team with nine kills and 22 digs. Neely Price had 24 assists and Gracie Duke had five blocks to lead the team as well. Lexi Kirkham, Hannah Love and Taygon Jones each had three service aces to lead the team as well.

The bi-district match is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Jacksboro.

Junior high

The Bowie Lady Cottontail teams played at Paradise on Oct. 17 and Henrietta on Oct. 19.

The seventh grade A team won against Paradise with scores 25-18, 11-25 and 17-15. Chloe Kinney and Callie Curry were praised for their serving. Kendall Fallis and Rhyan Carle were highlighted for their setting and hitting. Camille Shutte was praised for her digs.

The seventh grade B team also won in three sets with scores 30-29, 12-25 and 16-14. Emerson Parr showed good serving while Raeleigh Bossett and Jenci Brown were praised for their hustle.

Coach Rhonda Parr was proud of how her teams fought back from point deficits to win both matches, showing fight and determination.

Against Henrietta things did not go so well. The seventh grade A team lost 25-20 and 25-18. Fallis was highlighted for her serving while Rhyan Carle had good hits.

The seventh grade B team lost with set scores 25-22 and 25-22. Parr had good serving while Alyssa Airington was praised for her hustle.

The teams played their final match on Monday at Jacksboro.

