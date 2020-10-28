Football Roundup

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers took it to Texas Leadership Charter Academy on Friday, ending the game in the first half.

The Panthers won 63-0 against the overmatched Eagles’ team with little trouble as Saint Jo stayed undefeated in district play heading into its bye-week.

The Panthers scored on every offensive possession, scoring six touchdowns on only 10 offensive plays. The defense got in the action scoring twice while forcing TLCA to go backwards more than forwards, totaling -52 yards of offense.

Logan Brawner scored three touchdowns on four touches totaling 165 yards of offense. Chance Bennett scored two rushing touchdowns and set the tone scooping up a fumble and scoring on the Eagles’ first offensive possession.

Cade Stevens and Jonathon Diaz each completed one pass for a touchdown, with Diaz’s pass going to Stevens for a 35-yard touchdown. Dylan Brockman scored the final touchdown of the game with an interception he returned for a score.

The Panthers final district game will be a home game against Perrin-Whitt at 7:30 p.m. on Nov.6.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears let a winnable game slip away in their opening district game against Trinidad at home on Friday.

The Trojans won 34-22, pulling away by two scores only at the end as the game.

The Bears came into the game following a bye-week after winning their last five games. Trinidad featured many tall and impressive looking athletes who had some speed in the open field.

This was featured on the Trojans’ first drive when they scored on a long touchdown run to take the lead. Gold-Burg’s offense stalled, but on defense the Bear’s Kani Grace recovered a fumble and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown to tie the score up 8-8.

The defenses traded stops and turnovers to finish the first quarter out as Gold-Burg’s Matt Fatheree intercepted a pass, but the Trojans intercepted it right back.

Trinidad scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass to start the second quarter to go up 16-8. The Bears offense continued to falter as negative plays could not be overcome and big plays were harder to come by. Gold-Burg’s defense recovered three fumbles in the quarter thanks to mostly botched exchanges from the Trojans. One included another defensive touchdown, but a failed kick saw the Bears trail 16-14 at halftime.

Gold-Burg took the lead early in the second half as Grace threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Fatheree to make the score 22-16. Fatheree intercepted his second pass of the game on Trinidad’s next possession and it looked like the Bears might take control of the game.

Unfortunately, the offense would continue to shoot itself in the foot with negative plays and the lack of big plays to make them up.

The Trojans tied the score on another big run at the beginning of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 22-22. This came on the heels of a third red zone trip from Gold-Burg’s offense that failed to produce any points.

The Bear’s offense turned the ball over on downs deep in their own territory next. Trinidad took over and scored on a 10-yard run to take the lead 28-22.

Gold-Burg’s offense could not respond and turned the ball over with a little more than three minutes to play.

The Trojans tried to run the clock out, but their big play running back scored his fourth touchdown on the game on a 25-yard run to make the score 34-22 with less than a minute left to play.

The Bears would need a miracle to come back, but that was dashed when Trinidad recovered a surprise onside kick to ice the game.

The district does not get any easier this week. Gold-Burg travels to Fannidel in a do-or-die game for the Bears, who need to win their final two games to make the playoffs.

The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns started off district play with a loss at Fannindel on Friday.

The Falcons won the game 53-6 in the first half as their athleticism and execution proved too much for the Longhorns.

The only good part of the game for Forestburg happened at the beginning. Jaden Meek took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown to put the Longhorns up 6-0.

Forestburg had a chance to add to its lead early, but squandered the opportunity. From there, it was all Fannindel.

Team leaders included Meek with 32 rushing yards on four carries. Hayden Berry caught one pass for 12 yards to lead the team.

Coach Trey Cumby knew his team would have to play its best game and be mistake free if they had a chance to beat the Falcons, who have yet to lose a game this season.

He didn’t get that which did not help his team compete well with one of the district favorites.

The Longhorns will need to win both of their final district games if they want to make the playoffs for the second straight season.

Forestburg next plays at Trinidad at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians had the worst case scenario happen to them on Friday.

Due to a second player testing positive for COVID-19 last week, the Indians agreed to forfeit their game against Holliday.

Coach Rick Weaver said the decision was made at around 4:15 p.m. on Friday after calling the Eagles Coach Frank Johnson.

“We had a kid come up positive on Friday, our second one of the week,” Weaver said. “When I called Holliday, I told him we have backups we will put in, but after discussion we didn’t feel it was the right decision to put two teams on the field and risk infecting their school as well.”

As of Monday, Nocona is still planning to travel to Valley View to play this week.

The Eagles have struggled with injuries this season and are winless, but the Indians expect it to be a tough game with them getting some key players back from injury.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.

