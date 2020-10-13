November 22, 1951 – October 9, 2020

BOWIE – Glenda “Kay” Scruggs, 69, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 9, 2020 in Bowie, TX.

A funeral service took place at 10 a.m. on Oct. 12 at the Montague County Cowboy Church in Montague with Pastor Joe Caballero officiating.

The burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie. The family received friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Kay was born on Nov. 22, 1951 in Bowie, to W.L and Margie (Green) Cornelison. She graduated from Bowie High School in 1970. On Nov. 26, 1969 she married Phillip Scruggs in Montague and the couple were married for 51 years.

Kay was a homemaker and loved babysitting all her grandchildren, they meant the world to her. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening and all holidays. Family was very special to Kay, and she will always be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Jerry Cornelison, Bob Cornelison and sister, Billie Stell.

Kay is survived by her husband, Phillip Scruggs; children, Lance Scruggs and wife, Lisa, Tonya Gilbert and husband, Stevie, Robin Reynolds and husband, Brian, and Kelly Dishman and husband, Steven all of Bowie; grandchildren, Ty Scruggs, J.P. Scruggs, Emily Gilbert, Matthew Gilbert, Randi Reynolds and Brett Reynolds; sisters, Peggie Tarr, Bowie and Judy Thornesberry, Lubbock; sister-in-law, Lynda DeFrates, Bowie; great-grandchildren, Savanna Scruggs, Caysen Scruggs, Maci Scruggs, Makenzi Scruggs, Jemah Scruggs and Benjamin Reynolds and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication

