November 25, 1948 – October 22, 2020

NOCONA – Kenneth “Kenny” Howard, 72, Nocona, TX died on Oct. 22, 2020 in Wichita Falls, TX.

There was a visitation from 5 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, 2020 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2020 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel with Joe Crow officiating. Interment followed in Nocona Cemetery.

The pallbearers were Dax Stillwell, Mark Martin, Richard Graves, Ricky Roberts, Rollie Guinn, Robert Payne and Dennis Howard.

Howard was born on Nov. 25, 1948 in Gainesville to Otis and Tressie Dennis Howard. He worked as an RN at Nocona General Hospital for more than 30 years. Kenny served in the U.S. Air Force during The Vietnam War where he was an explosive operator and a firefighter. He married Luan Crow on March 3, 1971 in Nocona.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Tressie Howard and brother, Clovis Payne.

He is survived by his wife, Luan Howard of Nocona; son, D.J. Howard; brothers, James D. Howard, Irving and Jerry L. Payne, Henrietta and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to any heart or diabetic foundation.