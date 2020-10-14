Lady Rabbits lose in Henrietta

The Bowie Lady Rabbits fell at Henrietta on Friday in a match where they failed to break among the top three in teams in the district.

The Lady Bearcats won in straight sets, winning the first two sets with the identical score 25-17 before holding off the Lady Rabbits in the third to win 25-22.

Taygon Jones led the team with 10 kills and 20 digs.

Neely Price had a team high 18 assists, Gracie Duke had two blocks and Jayci Logan had three service aces.

It was a frustrating match for Bowie as the team racked up way more hitting errors (28) than team kills (18).

Bowie next plays at City View at 4 p.m. on Oct. 16.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.