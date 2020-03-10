Monday is last day to register to vote Nov. 3

Oct. 5 is the deadline to be registered to vote in time for the Nov. 3 election.

All registration applications must be in the election office no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 5. The office is in the courthouse annex in Montague.

Uncertain if you are properly registered? Visit the Texas Secretary of State’s voter information website to check your status. Go to: sos.state.tx.us/elections/voter.

Texas does not provide online registration. An eligible voter may fill out a voter registration application online, print it and mail it to the voter registrar in your county. The address can be found at the top of the online outputted voter registration application.

More election information is available at the county website at: co.montague.tx.us, click elections.