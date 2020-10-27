February 26, 1930 – October 25, 2020

BOWIE – Roland “Dale” Proctor, 90, Bowie, TX, went home to be with Lord on Oct. 25, 2020.

A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on Oct. 29 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie with Pastor Mike Henson officiating.

Dale was born Feb. 26, 1930 in Sunset to Macadra Alexander and Ethel (Owens) Proctor. He graduated from Sunset High School and served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Dales married Lorena Taylor on Sept. 19, 1952 in Fort Worth and the couple were married 68 years.

Dale worked for General Motors for 30 years, until his retirement in 1984. He also farmed and ranched most of his life, and enjoyed raising cattle and buffalo. Dale was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed dearly.

He is preceded in death by his parents, son, Robert Proctor, daughter, Sherry Howard, 11 brothers and sisters.

Dale is survived by his wife, Lorena Proctor, Bowie; children, Barbara Noble and husband, Robert, Henrietta, Teresa Grant and Randy McCulloch, Sunset and Bonita Proctor, Bowie; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

