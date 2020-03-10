Search begins to fill district clerk as Darden retires

The 97th District Court has begun the search for a new district clerk to fill the position when longtime clerk Lesia Darden retires at the end of the year.

A job posting was placed on the county website and the district’s Facebook page this past week. As per the Texas Government Code the district judge names the clerk to fill out the term in the event of a vacancy.

The posting states the applicant shall be at least 21 years of age and a resident of the county. The salary of the district clerk is $58,692.

Resumes may be submitted with references to: 97thcoordiantor@gmail.com. The deadline to submit a resume is Oct. 9.

Darden has served as district clerk since 2003 and announced earlier this summer she would retire effective Dec. 31. The clerk has two years left on her term before the next election.

The Montague County Commissioners will soon face a similar job as they fill the county clerk’s post as Glenda Henson retires also effective Dec. 31. She also has two years left.

Henson said she told the court verbally about the retirement, but has not sent a written statement. She has served as county clerk the past 16 years after being appointed in 2006 and has worked for the county 22 years.