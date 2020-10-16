Ad

Submit a top fall yard for final Yard of the Month

The Bowie News is extending the Yard of the Month for an October outing. The fall award will go to a residence with a fall theme. This can be anything from scarecrows to colorful flower beds.
Email your yard nominations to: editor@bowienewsonline.com. The deadline to submit a name is Oct. 23.

