Traffic stop yields large meth haul, 1 jailed

Rebecca Hulen

A 30-year-old Vernon woman was arrested this week with more than $7,500 of methamphetamine and ecstasy pills in her possession, and may additional charges from possible involvement with area drug trafficking.

Sgt. Bob Blackburn said the arrest occurred during an early morning traffic stop on Sept. 27 made by Patrol Officer Cameron Hughes. The driver was Rebecca Hulen. After checking her license, Hughes found Hulen’s driver’s license had been suspended with a previous conviction and she was placed under arrest.

When asked if she needed to take anything from her vehicle, Hughes said the suspect took her phone and wallet, but left her purse in the floor of the car.

As the officers began the inventory of the vehicle, Hughes lifted the purse and saw a large clear bag containing clear crystals he believed to be methamphetamine. A smaller clear bag was next to it with similar crystals.

According to the arrest affidavit, when the officer asked Hulen about the items, she said the car nor the purse were hers. When he showed her the bags, she agreed they looked like meth.

Hulen’s social security card along with digital scales also were located in the same purse. Hulen then reportedly stated everything in the vehicle was hers.

