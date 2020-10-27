Virtual job fair Wednesday

North Central Texas College is taking part in a virtual advanced manufacturing job fair from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 28.

The fair will target the following NCTC programs in advanced manufacturing: Welding, industrial mechanics, machining, HVAC and engineering technology.

Criminal justice and cosmetology also will be included.

Employers from across North Texas are invited to participate in this event. They will be hiring for full-time, part-time and some seasonal positions at their various facilities.

This event is free and open to students, alumni and members of the community. Workforce Solutions of Texoma also is helping coordinate the fair.

For additional information email Mark Courts, career coach, mcourts@nctc.edu. Additional information on the NCTC website: nctc.edu.