Volleyball Roundup

Prairie Valley vs Gold-Burg

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs beat district and county opponent Gold-Burg on Saturday.

Less than two weeks since the first match between the teams, the Lady Bulldogs won the second match in straight sets.

The first two sets were all Prairie Valley as it won 25-14 and 25-16. The Lady Bears were not just going to lay down though.

Gold-Burg stole set three in the first match and looked poised to do so again up 18-11 and fired up.

Coach Jeannie Carpenter called a timeout to settle her team a bit before the Lady Bulldogs came back to win the set 25-22.

Prairie Valley next hosts Petrolia at 10 a.m. on Oct. 10. The Lady Bears next host Electra at 10 a.m. on Oct. 10.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers almost stole a win against 2A Chico at home on Friday night, losing a five set epic.

The Lady Panthers lost momentum after winning the first two sets, with the Lady Dragons winning the next three sets in authoritative fashion.

Saint Jo won a competitive first set 25-20 and breezed by Chico in the second set winning 25-13. Something woke up the Lady Dragons, who breathed fire the rest of the match. Chico won the next three sets with scores of 25-16, 25-18 and 15-8.

It was disappointing for the Lady Panthers, who were riding a three-game win streak heading into the match.

Saint Jo next hosts the tough 2A Lindsay at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 9.

