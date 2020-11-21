Nocona

The Nocona boy’s team started its season with a loss to a ferocious pressing Burkburnett team after a delayed start to the season.

The Indians lost 85-63 in a game where the Bulldogs started pulling away in the second quarter.

Nocona just could not match the fire power of the athletic Burkburnett team that scored 20 points or more in three of the four quarters.

The Indians’ offense matched the pace with them in the fourth quarter scoring 22 points.

It wasn’t enough to make up any ground with the hole the team had dug for itself. The lead was too big.

Sam Davis led Nocona with 15 points while Adam Meekins was right behind him with 14 points, including sinking four 3-pointers.

Nocona’s next scheduled game is at 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 21 at Bridgeport.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley boy’s basketball team won their opening game of the season at home on Tuesday night against Chillicothe.

The Bulldogs won by almost 20 points, 46-27, thanks to a 17-4 run in the second quarter that broke the game open.

Isaac Yeargin led Prairie Valley scoring 15 points.

Konner Ritchie was right behind him scoring 14 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Tyler Winkler joined them in double-figures scoring 11 points while leading the team with 15 rebounds and four assists.

Coach Seth Stephens thought his team played well defensively, but has plenty of areas where the team needs improvement.

Prairie Valley’s next scheduled game is at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 at home against Vernon Northside.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.