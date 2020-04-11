Forestburg Longhorns ready homecoming events

Forestburg High School celebrates homecoming this Friday night as the team takes on Gold-Burg. Senior homecoming king and queen nominees are: Morgan Miller, Athena Britain, Keeleigh Burnam, Katie Willett, James Stokes, Caleb Bradley, Hayden Berry and Levi Balthrop. Other class members of the court are: Yanelly Carranza and Jaden Meek, ninth grade; Taylor Sloan and Logan Walker, tenth grade; and Shelby Bradley and Braxton Osteen, eleventh grade. (Not listed in order) Watch for coverage of the homecoming activities in your Bowie News. (Photo by Kendra Rainey)