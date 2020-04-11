Forestburg Longhorns ready homecoming events

11/04/2020 SCHOOL NEWS 0

Forestburg High School celebrates homecoming this Friday night as the team takes on Gold-Burg. Senior homecoming king and queen nominees are: Morgan Miller, Athena Britain, Keeleigh Burnam, Katie Willett, James Stokes, Caleb Bradley, Hayden Berry and Levi Balthrop. Other class members of the court are: Yanelly Carranza and Jaden Meek, ninth grade; Taylor Sloan and Logan Walker, tenth grade; and Shelby Bradley and Braxton Osteen, eleventh grade. (Not listed in order) Watch for coverage of the homecoming activities in your Bowie News. (Photo by Kendra Rainey)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes