Girls basketball roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians won both of their games heading into the Thanksgiving break in dominating fashion.

The Lady Indians won with big scores against Vernon (73-31) and Midway (82-26).

Nocona traveled to play the Lady Lions on Monday. It was a close first quarter with the Lady Indians leading 13-9, but they blew the game open in the second quarter.

Nocona scored 26 points to increase its lead to 39-18.

Vernon did not have the firepower to come back while the Lady Indians refused to let up in the second half.

Nocona’s up-tempo offense got to the free throw line quite a bit with the Lady Indians making 16 of 21.

Karlee Brown led the team with 25 points, with 10 coming from free throws. Averee Kleinhans was second with 18 points and Stephanie Gutierrez was right behind with 17 points.

Nocona next played the Lady Falcons, a 1A team the Lady Indians quickly overmatched. Nocona led 19-3 after the first quarter and 33-12 at halftime.

The Lady Indians could have coasted to the finish with the game in hand, but their offense went into overdrive. Nocona scored just short of 50 points in the second half as it rolled to the finish.

Kleinhans led the team with 23 points while Skyler Smith was second with 19 points. Brown, Gutierrez and Sydni Messer all scored in double figures as well.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost to Petrolia before the break.

The Lady Pirates won 35-22 after a bad fourth quarter from the Lady Bulldogs.

It was a close and physical, low scoring game for three quarters. Prairie Valley had trouble dealing with Petrolia’s defensive pressure that led to turnovers.

Still, the Lady Bulldogs battled rebounding the ball and got good looks as they trailed only 23-21 heading into the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately, things fell apart for Prairie Valley as it scored only one point. The Lady Pirates on the other end scored in double-digits as the final score ended up being not as close as most of the game was.

Emily Carpenter led the team with nine points and 11 rebounds. Hailey Winkler and Carmen Gomez each scored six points while Randi Gilleland grabbed eight rebounds.

