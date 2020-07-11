Good things expected after strong finish

The Bowie Lady Rabbits are coming into this season with a lot of excitement coming off of last year’s finish.

Despite finishing third in district, the Lady Rabbits run to the regional quarterfinals that ended nearly upsetting state-ranked Jim Ned, showed this team was capable of more than they even knew.

Coach Joe Crabb enters his second year as head of the program and with it another year to better implement what he wants to do.

Last year’s team never truly got a hang of the full court press style defense Crabb likes to run and eventually settled on a half court zone trapping scheme that ended up working out fine.

With another year and more girls dedicating time to basketball from the start of the school year, Crabb feels confident this year’s team will pick it up.

A district title is always the goal for this proud program and this team is capable of it, but their county rivals Nocona have gotten the better of the Lady Rabbits the past two seasons. Childress is gone, but Jacksboro is back while Holliday and Henrietta are never pushovers.

This team has the talent to play with anyone if it all can come together like it did at the end of last year. How long that takes will see.

Bowie’s first home game is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 17 against Burkburnett.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.