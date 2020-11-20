June 20, 1923 – November 11, 2020

DALLAS – Oneita “Nita” Denton Wallis, 97, passed peacefully from this earth on Nov. 11, 2020, in Dallas, TX.

A graveside service took place at Nov. 20 at Fairview Cemetery in Denison.

Nita was born June 20, 1923 to C. C. “Lee” and Cleta (Deering) Denton on a farm near Bowie. She graduated as salutatorian from Stoneburg High School in 1939. She worked for 30 years for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Dallas and Houston. Nita proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps Women Reserve for several years, discharging as a Sergeant E-5. While working for Bell, she met and married F. Birch Wallis in 1962. She was a long-time active member of the Church of Christ, including Memorial and Fleetwood congregations in Houston. She enjoyed traveling, reading, painting, sewing and other crafts.

Nita had life-long friendships with many of her classmates and other friends, keeping in touch with them until they passed on. She was loving, loyal, generous and hard-working. She didn’t complain, keeping her aches and pains, and other concerns mostly to herself. She also was modest; we learned of many of her good deeds accidentally and through others.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, F. Birch Wallis and brother, James Lee Denton.

She is survived by her sisters, Carrie Corrick, Dallas and Beverly Stephens and husband, J.C., Saint Jo; sister-in-law, Norma Denton, Kingsland and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Paid publication

Bratcher Funeral Home

903-465-2323 | www.bratcherfuneralhome.com