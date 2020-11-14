Regional Cross Country runners compete

Cross country runners ran at the regional meets on Monday, with one individual qualifying for the state meet.

Despite fewer runners and teams being able to qualify this year due to COVID-19, Saint Jo’s Collin Thomas did for the second straight year individually.

Running at the University of Texas in Arlington’s campus, Thomas finished 12th overall with a time of 18:20.

“Collin ran about where we needed him to be,” Coach Lyndon Cook said. “He improved his placing against the kid he had been racing against all year. For him to make it back-to-back in only his second year is a great achievement for him.”

His team finished seventh overall out of 12 teams. His teammate’s results included Kile Thurman (33rd), Noble Koelzer (38th), Jousha Vogel (52nd) and Brice Durham.

Running at the 3A meet several hours more west at Texas Tech, the Nocona girl’s team finished one spot higher despite no runner qualifying individually.

The Lady Indians finished sixth overall with Jayce Rose leading the team in 27th place with a time of 14:10. The top five runners included Raylee Sparkman (31st), Allie Brown (41st), Madilyn Ferguson (44th) and Cobi Womack (121st).

The Bowie boy’s team also ran at that meet and the young team finished 13th overall. Sid Mayfield finished first for the team in 75th place with a time of 20:26. The top five runners included Alex Castro finishing 90th, Andrew Sandoff 95th, Nathan Rodgers 108th and Ignacio Saucedo 110th.

Coach Andy Atkins knew it was not his team’s best performance. With some runners having to gut through the race with lingering injuries, the team did the best it could that day.

Also racing in the boy’s race was Nocona’s Hank Ulbig who qualified for regionals individually. Ulbig finished 97th overall with a time of 21:15.

Back at the 1A meet, the Prairie Valley girl’s team finished 11th overall. Hailey Winkler led the team finishing 46th with a time of 15:45. The top five runners included Karagan Ritchie finishing 60th, Molly Gilleland finishing 79th, Veronica Gutierrez finishing 93rd and Emily Carpenter finishing 96th.

Coach Jeannie Carpenter thought her girls ran as well as they had all season. With all of them also playing volleyball this fall, Carpenter was proud her girls could keep the tradition of regional appearances going.

Individual runners in the 1A meet included Grace Martin and Sky-Lar Embry from Bellevue. Martin finished 35th overall with a time of 15:15 while Embry finishing 76th with a time of 16:54.

The state meet race for Thomas is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 23 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.

