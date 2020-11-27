Support local business, Shop Small Saturday

Remember to support your hometown small businesses during “Shop Small” the nationwide campaign that encourages holiday shoppers to visit shops in the local downtown. That support extends to locals with online services.

Economists predict U.S. online holiday sales will total $189 billion, driven in large part by the pandemic. Many expect Cyber Monday to turn into Cyber Month, but Monday’s shopping is projected to remain the biggest day with $12.7 billion, a 35 percent jump above 2019.