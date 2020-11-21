Voter histories to be reviewed by election admin.

Montague County Elections Administrator Ginger Wall is continuing her investigation into why voter histories from a specific day during early voting were not uploaded to the Texas Secretary of State’s office, causing a few local voters to question why their ballots were not showing up.

In the Nov. 14 Bowie News, Wall explained all ballots were counted, but this specific problem related to voter history was uploaded into a system separate from ballot counting.

On Tuesday, Wall said after talking with staff at the Secretary of State’s office, she began pulling all reports from the TEAM VR system and the poll books to compare them. This will allow them to see exactly whose information did not go through.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.