2020 year in review: Forestburg

The Forestburg sports programs did not go to the playoffs in 2020, but did do a good job of competing every game.

The boy’s basketball team won games against Gold-Burg last winter in 2020 during district play.

The Lady Horns basketball team earned its first win of the season in district against Saint Jo.

Zach Bradley was one of several seniors who did not get a chance to compete at the state level again due to spring sports getting canceled.

The fall saw both the volleyball and football teams struggle despite great starts to the season. The Longhorns blew out Mount Calm to start its season off 1-0 while the Lady Horns beat Gold-Burg early in their season.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.