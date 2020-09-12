Burned nursing home sold in tax sale last week

The burned section of the former Bellmire Nursing Home on Rock Street was sold in a Dec. 1 tax sale on the courthouse steps, hopefully leading the way to clean-up and possible development of the property.

It was been four years of chasing uninsured owners, fake owners and no owners as the City of Bowie has attempted to find a responsible party to clear the property burned four years ago in a New Year’s Eve fire.

In early November the tax sale notice was published. It listed the property as Bowie Independent School District vs Jose Gonzales, tract two in the Half Circle Addition and tract five Presley Addition. The sale applied only to the burned section.

The western section was not damaged and is owned by a separate private individual who has been making social media posts about possible development.

The sale was part of several tax sales on Dec. 1. Officials with Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins & Mott county tax attorney’s reported Tuesday the bidder was: Billionaire Technologies Inc., 7717 Louetta Rd Ste 12244. Spring TX 77391.