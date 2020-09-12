City historical marker unveiled 12/09/2020 COUNTY LIFE 0 A new Texas historical marker was unveiled for Bowie Saturday. Attending were: Dillon Steen, Sylvia Henning, Councilwoman Kristi Bates and granddaughter Emerson Bates Jennifer Heugatter, Margin Latham, Councilman Wayne Bell, 2020 Miss Jim Bowie Days Chloe O’Neal, City Manager Bert Cunningham, Councilwoman Diana Higgins, Mildred McCraw, Mayor Gaylynn Burris, Jessica, MykaMae, and Elliot Burris. Helping establish this marker which details the beginnings of the City of Bowie was the Amity Club and City Parks Department. (Photo by Cindy Roller)
