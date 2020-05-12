County may replace McCaig as authority as he fights COVID

The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet in executive session at 9 a.m. on Dec. 8 to discuss the county local health authority.

County Judge Kevin Benton said Health Authority Dr. Delbert McCaig is in the hospital battling COVID-19.



“I want to discuss it with the court. I think we will have to replace him with everything that is going on right now,” said Judge Benton.



On Dec. 4 the state COVID dashboard shows 90 active cases in Montague County and 19 fatalities.

